Gujarat: 5 members of family die by consuming poison in Dahod Dahod

Dahod (Gujarat) [India], September 5 (ANI): Five members of a family in Gujarat's Dahod allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison, police said on Friday.

"Five members of a family, including a man Saifi Sabbirbhai Dudhiyawala, his wife and their three daughters, in Dahod died by consuming poison," said Paresh Solanki, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Dahod division.

He added that according to the preliminary investigation, the police suspected that the family might have taken the step due to a financial crisis.

"To ascertain if the reason behind suicide was financial problems, we are checking the family's bank account details," said the DSP.

Solanki added that a suicide note has also been recovered from the house which says that the family is taking this step on their own will, but no particular reason behind the step is mentioned in it.

"Further investigation in the case is underway," he added. (ANI)

