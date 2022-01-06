Gujarat: 6 killed in gas leak in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 6 (ANI): Six people have died and 20 others have been hospitalised in an incident of a gas leak at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Gujarat's Surat on Thursday.

"Six people died and 20 others were admitted to the civil hospital after gas leakage at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Surat early morning today," the In-Charge Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Omkar Chaudhary informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)