Flood-affected areas in Navsari district of Gujarat on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Gujarat: 8 NDRF teams, 2 IAF helicopters carrying out rescue operations in flood-affected areas

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:55 IST

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Eight National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and two Indian Air Force helicopters were deployed on Sunday to carry out rescue operations after water burst into cities as rivers swelled owing to days of incessant rains across the state.
"Eight teams of NDRF are deployed across the state to carry out rescue operations," said an official.
The public relations officer and spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence for Gujarat also informed on Twitter that two IAF medium-lift helicopters took off from here for rescue operations.
According to officials, the NDRF teams rescued over 1,000 people on Saturday along with some crocodiles, dogs and other animals.
The water level has increased in Ambika, Purna and Cauveri rivers causing it to burst into cities and creating a flood-like situation across the state.
Several crocodiles have also wandered into cities due to overflowing rivers. Local police and NGOs are also carrying out rescue operations in the state.
"We have rescued several crocodiles from different areas with the help of local police and NDRF. There is water-logging and rains. We have given the rescued crocodiles to the forest department," said Neha Patel, an NGO member engaged in rescue operations. (ANI)

