Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], June 7 (ANI): Nine people were killed while five others sustained injuries on Friday after the pickup van in which they were travelling met with an accident.
Police said the brake of the vehicle failed near Ambaji's Trisulia Ghat here and hit the rock.
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Gujarat: 9 killed, 5 injured as pickup van's brake fails
ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 21:46 IST
