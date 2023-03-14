Alstom commences production of rolling stock for Bhopal, Indore Metro Project

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, started production of the ultramodern, lightweight Movia Metro passenger trains for the Bhopal and Indore Metro Projects.

As per the contract awarded by Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) in July 2022, Alstom will design, manufacture, supply, instal, test, and commission 156 Movia metro cars with 15 years of comprehensive maintenance. This project will benefit over 5.7 million people in both of these cities.

Bhupendra Singh, Minister of Urban Development & Housing of Madhya Pradesh, Neeraj Mandloi, Principal Secretary, Urban Development & Housing Department, Manish Singh, Managing Director, MPMRCL and Olivier Loison, Managing Director Alstom India joined the commencement ceremony that took place Alstom's state-of-the-art rolling stock manufacturing facility in Savli, Gujarat.

Speaking at the occasion, Bhupendra Singh, Minister of Urban Development & Housing of Madhya Pradesh said, "I congratulate both Alstom and MPMRCL teams on this milestone. We trust the expertise that Alstom brings in and look forward to having the trains with world-class technology run in the cities of Indore and Bhopal soon."

As per the official information, Of the 52 trainsets of 3-car configuration each, 27 trainsets will be for Bhopal and 25 trainsets for Indore. These trains are capable of operating at a top speed of 80 km/h, across the 31 km line in Bhopal with 30 stations and the 31.5 km line in Indore with 29 stations. This is the second such combined order in India for Alstom, after the Agra-Kanpur metro projects.

Talking about this project, Managing Director of Alstom India Oliver Loison said that the company is committed to providing a world-class efficient and sustainable mass transport system that caters to the special needs of the cities of Bhopal and Indore. "We have designed these trains in record time and are commencing 100 per cent indigenous manufacturing at Savli. Alstom is a proud partner in India's transition towards green and clean public mobility and we are honoured to collaborate with MPMRCL for this prestigious project," he added.

Valued at over Rs 3200 crores, the order includes the installation of the latest generation of Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system as well as train control and telecommunication systems; each with seven years of comprehensive maintenance.

It is notable that Alstom India has a history of successfully delivering world-class metro trains for major cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow and Kochi in India and internationally for Sydney, Queensland, and Montreal. With six industrial sites, four engineering centres and over 10,000 employees, Alstom has a strong footprint in India to cater to domestic as well as several international projects.

The company is currently manufacturing metro trains for Agra-Kanpur, Mumbai Metro Line 3, and modern trainsets for India's first semi-high-speed Delhi-Meerut RRTS project. (ANI)