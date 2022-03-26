Gujarat: Amit Shah inaugurates Audiology College at hospital in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the College of Audiology at the Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

"Inaugurated 'Annakshetra' and newly built 'College of Audiology' at Sola Civil Hospital, Gandhinagar today. While on the one hand, the relatives of the patients will get free food from the Annakshetra, on the other hand, the youth of the area will get a better education and the public will get the benefit of better health facilities from the college," Shah said in a tweet.

Shah also visited the residence of a party worker in Gandhinagar earlier today.

The Assembly elections are due later this year in the state. (ANI)