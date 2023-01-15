Gujarat: Amit Shah inaugurates Scout Guide Niwas

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that it is very important to inculcate the spirit of service, dedication and discipline in the citizens along with patriotism for making the country 'great'.

"If any country is to be made great, the citizens of the country have to be great, and for that, it is very important to inculcate the spirit of service, dedication and discipline in the citizens, patriotism is also necessary," Shah said addressing after the inauguration of the newly constructed training and residence building of Bharat Scout and Guide Gujarat Region.

He further said that Scout and Guide is a global movement that works to inculcate such ideals in the lives of youngsters, children, students and youth.

"The responsibility of making India a developed and great nation in immortality rests with the children and youth sitting here. If every citizen of the country takes one resolution, the entire country will fulfil 130 crore resolutions. Even a small decision can change a person's life," Shah said.

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the inauguration of the newly constructed training and residence building of Bharat Scout and Guide Gujarat Region.



This Scout and Guide residence building built in the Bodakdev area of Ahmedabad has been built with the help of the Union Home Minister's Member of Parliament grant.

The Union Home Minister inaugurated this building in the presence of Scout and Guide Gujarat Region President and former Deputy Chief Minister of the state Nitinbhai Patel.

Home Minister further said that the grant does not belong to any member of Parliament but to the people of the country and the Member of Parliament is only the means of conveying it to the beneficiary.

"Scout and Guide work to transform children and youth into ideal and complete citizens. We are here to endorse such exemplary activities of Scout and Guide. The children of the country should be made aware of the sacrifices of India's freedom fighters, to celebrate the achievements of India in 75 years and to ensure that India is first in every field by the next 25 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given three such main objectives for Azadi's Amrit Mahotsav," Shah stated.

Hailing the activities of Scout and Guide, the Home Minister said that the youth of Scout and Guide played a leading role in serving and caring for the people during the Corona period.

"The Government of India has taken the initiative of involving Scout Guide members in rescue and relief operations as Apada Mitra during disaster management, which has received a very good response," he added.


