Gujarat, Andaman & Nicobar likely to receive heavy rainfall due to Cyclonic Storm 'Maha': IMD

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Maha', heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat and Saurashtra coasts on Sunday.
The weather forecast agency also predicted that under the influence of the low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands from November 3 to 6.
The Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Maha' which was hovering over the east-central Arabian Sea has now moved towards northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph in the past six hours.
The cyclonic storm is about 520 km south-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 540 km south-southwest of Diu.
"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards till November 4 and recurve east-northeastwards towards south Gujarat and adjoining north Maharashtra coasts thereafter," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Forecast Bulletin.
It is very likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over the east-central Arabian sea during the next 12 hours. However, after the re-curvature, it is very likely to weaken gradually while moving east-northeastwards.
The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into central and northeast Arabian Sea for the next couple of days. (ANI)

