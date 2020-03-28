Gujarat announces Rs 25 lakh financial help if a cop dies during lockdown duty

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): An ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh will be given to the family of any police official, who dies while on duty during the lockdown due to coronavirus, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Earlier today, a 46-year-old COVID-19 positive patient died in Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, officials said.

"The patient was admitted to the hospital on March 26. She was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and was on a ventilator," said the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital said in a statement.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state has reached four with two deaths in Ahmedabad, and one each in Bhavnagar and Surat.

Meanwhile, six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department of the state.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases now stands at 53 in the state. It is 918 nationally. (ANI)

