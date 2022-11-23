Gujarat Assembly elections: Maharashtra allows one day paid leave for voters in border areas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): With the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections next month, the Maharashtra government allowed one day of paid leave for voters of Gujarat, who are working in border districts like Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar and Dhule, to cast their vote on the polling day.

The government resolution (GR) also instructed all private companies to follow the order and said that action will be taken in case of violation.

"A one-day paid leave for voters of Gujarat Assembly working in border districts of Maha like Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar and Dhule. All private companies are instructed to follow this. If the order is violated, action will be taken", read the GR.

The Elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Gujarat where the ruling party which has been in power for over 27 years will be seeking its seventh term in office.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long period and the party has set its sight on returning to power with a handsome majority this time as well.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate.

Congress also hopes to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, despite a decrease in the number of seats, the incumbent BJP retained its simple majority in the house and formed government for the sixth time.

In the results declared for all the 182-seated Gujarat Assembly, BJP won 99 seats, Congress wins 77, 1 seat was won by NCP while Bhartiya Tribal Party and Independent candidate won 2 and 3 seats respectively. (ANI)

