Gujarat Assembly polls: General Observer removed from election duty for posting pictures on his social media account

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): IAS Abhishek Singh, who was appointed as the General Observer for two constituencies in Ahmedabad - Bapunagar and Asarwa has been removed from the election duty by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for flaunting his recent posting as Observer on his social media account on Friday.

IAS Abhishek Singh's charge has been given to IAS Krishan Bajpai, who is also appointed as the General Observer for other nearby constituencies, till a general observer is appointed in place of Singh by ECI.

Ajay Bhatt, Joint Chief Electoral Officer told ANI, "Abhishek Singh has been removed for his post on Instagram and Krishan Bajpai has been given charge until a general observer is appointed."

On his social media, Singh posted a picture of him standing next to the official vehicle, which reads "Election Commission of India Observer" on the plate in front.





IAS Krishan Bajpai will be in charge of the two constituencies which were earlier under Singh's observation, namely Bapunagar and Asarwa till a new observer is appointed by the Election Commission and takes charge.

The state of Gujarat which has 182 assembly constituencies will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.

Gujarat where the ruling party which has been in power for over 27 years will be seeking its seventh term in office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long and the party has set its sights on returning to power with a handsome majority this time as well.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate.

Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government. (ANI)

