Gujarat ATS arrests accused terrorist wanted in 2006 Ahmedabad Kalupur blast case

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 30 (ANI): Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday has arrested Ahmed Bilal Kashmiri, an accused terrorist who had been absconding for 15 years in connection with the 2006 Ahmedabad Kalupur blast case.

Addressing the media, Ashish Bhatia, Director General of Police (DGP) Gujarat said that in the 2006 Kalupur blast case, terrorist Ahmed Bilal bombed a train and detonated an IED.

"The masterminds of this terrorist attack were Aslam Kashmiri and Bashir Kashmiri. Ahmed Bilal was studying in a madrassa in Bharuch in 2006," said Bhatia.



"The Pakistan army was associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba and lured the boys studying in the Madrassas to prepare for war against India," he added.

Bhatia further said that nine accused in the case were arrested earlier and Ahmed Bilal has been arrested from Baramulla Kashmir after 15 years.

"The main accused of the blast case, Bashir Kashmiri was killed in a police clash in 2015," said Bhatia. (ANI)

