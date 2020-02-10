Gujarat ATS arrests Mumbai serial blast accused

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Munaf Halari Moosa, accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at the Mumbai Airport on Monday.

Moosa was also accused in a drug trafficking case.

"Moosa was also involved in drug trafficking worth Rs 1,500 crores, which was busted last year," said Gujarat ATS.

More details awaited. (ANI)

