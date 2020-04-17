Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre does sequencing of coronavirus genome that causes COVID-19

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre has done the sequencing of the whole genome of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary-Health in the state government.

"This will be helpful in tracking origin, drug targets, vaccine and association with virulence," said the Principal Secretary.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Health Department on Thursday said that 58 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is at 929, including 73 recovered or discharged and 36 deaths related to the virus, the Health Department said. (ANI)

