Gujarat: Case of Delta Plus variant gets confirmed in person who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1, now recovered

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 27 (ANI): As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, Surat Municipal Corporation on Saturday said that a case of Delta Plus variant was confirmed in a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1.

While addressing the reporters, Surat Municipal Corporation Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, "A case of Delta Plus has been confirmed in a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1. The patient had recovered in home isolation."

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 311 fresh cases of COVID-19, 431 discharges and three deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry yesterday.



Union Health Ministry on Tuesday advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh on the presence of the Delta Plus mutation of the Covid-19 virus, which has been pegged as 'variant of concern' (VOC), in certain districts of these states.

Union Health Secretary had communicated to these three states this variant has been found in genome sequenced samples from Ratnagiri and Jalgaon Districts of Maharashtra; Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala and Bhopal and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The Union Health Ministry has advised the three states that the Public Health Response measures, while broadly remaining the same as have been implemented by them earlier, have to become more focused and effective.

The States Chief Secretaries have been advised to take up immediate containment measures in the districts and clusters (as identified by INSACOG) including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis. (ANI)

