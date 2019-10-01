Gujarat: Children being trained to perform 'Garba' on roller skates

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Navratri festival is all set to be celebrated in the most unique way here.

You must have seen different and amazing 'Garba' dance performances during the festive season but these children will surprise you with their roller stake 'Garba' dance.

Every year during the Navratri, hundreds of children are trained to perform 'Garba' on roller skates at a dance academy here.

This year 150 children are practicing to give their performance. The young children are trying to perform something unique and show their skills.

One of the children said: "We have been preparing for a month. It is difficult to balance but it is fun to do. We have also learnt hip-hop Garba this year."

On Sunday a dance group in Surat has also performed while wearing helmets, in an attempt to create awareness about road safety among people.

The body paint tattoos have also become a part of Navratri celebrations. Youngsters here are aligning tradition with some edgy designs, and to make things better, they are all based on relevant social issues.

Apart from visiting the temple, worshipping goddess Durga and observing fast, 'Garba' is also the part of Navratri festival. (ANI)