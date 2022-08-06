Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launches IFFCO Nano Urea Spraying Scheme

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 6 (ANI): Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Friday launched the Indian Farmers' Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) Nano Urea Spraying Scheme statewide from Isanpur Mota village of Gandhinagar district through drone technology.

The scheme is a 100 per cent state-funded scheme for promoting the use of drones in the agricultural sector and is supposed to cut down the agricultural cost and increase the income of the farmers.

"The use of drones in spraying the Nano urea will cut down the agricultural cost substantially which will increase the income of the farmers. The provision of 35 crore rupees has been made for the scheme in the current financial year," said the Chief Minister while launching the scheme.



He congratulated the farmers for using drones to spray nano urea for the first time in the state and also asked the farmers to take advantage of the advanced drone technology scheme in the agricultural sector which saves their time and energy.



"This scheme will help to save water and spraying of urea with 25 litres of water in one hectare of land can be completed within 20 minutes through the use of drone technology," the Chief Minister added.

He further said, "While efforts are being made to reduce costs and increase productivity, we have taken an important step in that direction through the use of modern technology in Gujarat."

India, the world's largest buyer of urea and di-ammonium phosphate, aims to become self-sufficient by 2025 and is expected to save Rs 40,000 crores with domestically produced Nano-urea by IFFCO. IG Drones joined hands with IFFCO to start the field trial of Nano urea Liquid spraying using drones.

The nano urea is a revolution in the agriculture sector as it has the potential to reduce storage space and money while improving the crop yield. Nano urea is termed as the greatest innovation in the field of agriculture after the high-yielding seeds technology of the 1970s, which brought about the green revolution in India.

Besides improving crop yields, nano urea will be instrumental in reducing the subsidy burden on the government as it is aimed at reducing the usage of highly subsidized traditional urea.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 28 this year, inaugurated the world's first nano urea liquid plant at Kalol in Gujarat. IFFCO, Nano Urea is the solely Nano fertilizer authorized by means of the Government of India and covered in the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO). It is developed and patented by using IFFCO. (ANI)

