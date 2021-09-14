Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits flood-affected areas in Jamnagar, Rajkot

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 14 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday visited Jamnagar and Rajkot to review the situation after heavy rains in the districts.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister left Gandhinagar at 1 pm along with Gujarat Cabinet Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Transport, RC Faldu, Member of parliament from Jamnagar Poonam Bahan Madam and Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar to get quality information of these two rain-affected districts.

"CM @Bhupendrapbjp visited flood-affected areas in Jamnagar district today to review the situation that emerged due to the incessant rains and while interacting with the victims, CM expressed sympathy and assured all possible help from the State government," Gujarat CMO tweeted.

Earlier on September 13, the CMO said, the newly sworn Chief Minister held a high-level meeting to review the situation created due to heavy rains.

"On the first day after assuming charge of CM @Bhupendrapbjp

held a high-level meeting to review the situation created due to heavy rains in Saurashtra, especially in Jamnagar and Rajkot districts and instructed concerned authorities for immediate rescue & relief operations," CMO tweed.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Commander Ranvijay Singh said "The disaster teams have been deployed on standby in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and Vadodara and five more NDRF teams from Punjab and other areas have also come in the state which has sent to Porbandar and other areas in Rajkot respectively.

"The NDRF is ready to face all difficulties following the Meteorological Department's forecast of three days of heavy rains," Singh said. (ANI)