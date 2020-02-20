Gujarat CM chairs high-level meeting ahead of Trump's visit

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday held a high-level meeting at his residence to take stock of preparedness ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in India on a two-day visit from February 24 along with First Lady Melania Trump.

Meanwhile, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ajay Tomar said, "US President Donald Trump will be welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both the leaders will go to Sabarmati Ashram first. They will then go to Motera stadium to attend the 'Namaste Trump' event."

"A large number of people will line-up along the route from Ahmedabad airport to Ashram and from the Ashram to Motera stadium. All necessary arrangements have been done with proper barricading," he added.

The Commissioner said all the buildings near the stadium will be monitored and police will facilitate the management of the crowd present there, and proper checking will be carried out.

Security has been tightened outside Motera stadium, the venue where the US President will be addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event.

Barricades have been set up with policemen manning the entrance and vicinity of the stadium. (ANI)

