Gujarat CM flags off ITBP Cycle Rally from Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 23 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi flagged off the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) cycle rally from Gujarat Police Ground, Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The cycle rally is part of National Unity Day and Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which celebrate 75 years of the country's independence.

"The flag off was given to the bike rally and bicycle rally organized in connection with Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and National Unity Day at Shahibaug Police Stadium today. We are witnessing this historic period of independent India. I respectfully bow at the feet of all the great personalities who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle of the country. I also salute them," said the Chief Minister in a series of tweets.

ITBP also tweeted, "ITBP cycle rally from Gogra, Ladakh to Kevadia, Gujarat today flagged off by Hon'ble CM Sh Bhupendrabhai Patel along with Hon'ble Home Minister, Gujarat, Sh Harsh Sanghvi from Gujarat Police Ground in Ahemdabad. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #NationalUnityDay."



The cycle rally started on August 27 from an altitude of 4,500 metres in Ladakh.

The rally covering a total distance of 2,700 km from Gogra (Ladakh) will reach Kevadia (Gujarat) to participate in the National Unity Day Parade on October 31.

Various patriotic theme-based programs under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will be organized by the rally en-route. It will visit the historical places related to the freedom struggle and freedom fighters en-route.

Since 2014, October 31, the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated as National Unity Day to celebrate his efforts and contributions in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration is an initiative of the Centre to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence. (ANI)

