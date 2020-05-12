Gujarat CM launches India's first PPE kit seam sealing machine in Rajkot

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday launched the first indigenous seam sealing machine, which helps in manufacturing PPE kits.

After launching the machine via video conference, Chief Minister Rupani congratulated the producers of the machine and the doctors of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for this invention and said that medical staff is currently battling against the coronavirus and it is important to keep them safe.

While giving the information about the hot air seam sealing machine, Director of Macpower CNC, Rupesh Mehta said that right now India is importing this machine from abroad, which has a higher cost and it takes about three to four months to get delivered, as per a statement.

Therefore, Mehta said, this indigenous seam sealing machine has been produced under the guidance of IMA, Rajkot, within a very short duration.

The cost of this machine will be 50 per cent lesser than those imported. In the first batch, the company will manufacture 200 units of the machine at a cost of Rs 4 lakh.

Dr Mayank Thakkar who is a part of the COVID-19 task force of IMA said, "It is necessary to seal the sewing part of PPE kits otherwise there is a possibility of virus transmission from this part. Kit becomes 100 per cent secured when it is completely sealed. This machine will make the PPE kits 100 per cent waterproof."

According to the statement, this machine made in Rajkot will soon be available in the market at affordable prices which will provide enough supply of such machines to the manufacturers of PPE kits in India. (ANI)

