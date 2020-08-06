Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the fire incident at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, said the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday.
The Gujarat Chief Minister has ordered for the report in three days, it added. Sangeeta Singh Additional Chief Secretary of the Home department, Gujarat, will be leading the probe.
"CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe. The CM has ordered for a report within 3 days," said the CMO.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences over the death of eight people who died in the fire. (ANI)
Gujarat CM orders probe in hospital fire incident
ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2020 09:27 IST
