Gujarat CM to constitute committee for post-COVID economic revival

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 13 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced to constitute a committee of experts, headed by former Union Finance Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia.

The committee will be providing comprehensive recommendations to the Gujarat government for post-COVID economic revival in the state, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"In an important decision, the Chief Minister announces to constitute a committee of experts, to be headed by former Union Finance Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia, to provide comprehensive recommendations to the Gujarat government for post-COVID economic revival in the state," CMO said. (ANI)


