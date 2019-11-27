Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani gives clearance for Rajkot-Ahmedabad semi high-speed rail corridor project

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani gave permission for the construction of a semi high-speed rail corridor between Rajkot and Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 11,300 crore, which will be linked with the high-speed corridor of Ahmedabad-Mumbai, read a state government press release.

The speed of the train will approximately be 160 kmph, and will cover the distance between Ahmedabad and Rajkot in two hours. This corridor is also expected to increase the connectivity with cities of Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

The number of travelers between Rajkot and Ahmedabad increases by 9% every year. The year of 2017 saw the number of commuters between Rajkot and Ahmedabad to 45 lakh as compared to 19 lakh in 2007.

The project is also expected to create 2,300 direct and 7,300 indirect employments for the next 30 years.

Rupani has also ordered a speedy survey for the corridor as the government wishes to start the project with Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail corridor project very soon. (ANI)

