Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani meets AIIMS Director over COVID-19 situation

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday held a meeting with AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr Manish Suneja and discussed COVID-19 situation as there have been a sharp rise in the coronavirus cases in the state.

Earlier today, Dr Guleria met doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and advised them on COVID-19 treatment. Gujarat is the second most affected state due to COVID-19 after Maharashtra.

Both the experts had left for Ahmedabad by a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight on May 8 as per the nstructions issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Civil Hospital and SVP hospital in Gujarat and to give expert advice to doctors for treating coronavirus infected patients.

According to the state health department, there are 5,260 COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

