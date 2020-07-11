Gujarat CM, wife offer prayers at Somnath temple

Gir Somnath (Gujarat) [India], July 11, (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, along with his wife Anjali Rupani, offered prayers at the renowned Somnath Temple in the Gir Somnath district of the state on Saturday morning.

The chief minister is known to visit the temple quite often, especially during the holy month of Shravan.

Rupani and his wife were seen wearing face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic while performing the puja rituals.

The temple is believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva and is an important pilgrimage and tourist site in Gujarat. (ANI)

