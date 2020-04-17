Gujarat CMO hails Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre over COVID-19 genome sequence

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Chief Minister's Office, Gujarat, on Friday lauded the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre over the COVID-19 genome sequence.

"Gujarat is proud of scientists at Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, the only state government lab in India that has reported COVID-19 whole genome sequence which will be helpful in tracking origin, drug targets, vaccine and association with virulence," Chief Minister's Office, Gujarat said.

Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary-Health in the state government had earlier said that the research centre has done the sequencing of the whole genome of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

"This will be helpful in tracking origin, drug targets, vaccine and association with virulence," said the Principal Secretary.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat has 930 COVID-19 cases, including 73 cured/discharged/migrated and 36 deaths. (ANI)

