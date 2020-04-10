Gujarat confirms 67 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally reaches 308

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI): With 67 COVID-19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, the state tally for the infected people has climbed to 308, including 259 active cases.

Out of the 308 people, the condition of two patients is critical and they are on ventilators.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Gujarat Principal Health Secretary, Jayanti Ravi said: "In the last 24 hours we have tested 978 samples, out of which 67 are COVID-19 positive. Total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state stands at 308, including 259 active cases, of which 2 are on ventilators."

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday. In the last 12 hours, 547 positive cases were reported.



Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged or have migrated, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199. (ANI)