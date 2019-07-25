Gujarat cop suspended after TikTok video filmed in police station goes viral

Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], July 25 (ANI): A lady police officer was suspended on Wednesday after a video of her dancing in Langhanaj police station here went viral.

In the video, filmed using the TikTok app, Arpita Chaudhary was seen dancing in civilian clothes inside the police station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjita Vanjara said, "Arpita Chaudhary was on duty when she made the TikTok video inside the police station. Taking cognizance of the matter, she was suspended from duty."

Further probe in this regard is underway, Vanjara added.

This is not the first time an official has been suspended for using the video-sharing app while on duty.

Last month, nurses at Malkangiri district hospital in Odisha were issued show-cause notices by the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) for medical negligence and recording TikTok videos inside the Sick and New Born Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital.

Earlier this month, municipal officials in Telangana's Khammam district came under the scanner after the TikTok videos they shot in their office went viral on social media.

Disciplinary action was initiated against the officials, District Collector RV Karnan had said on July 17, adding that the officials' offices were reshuffled and a pay cut was ordered.

