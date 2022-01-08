Gujarat: COVID-19 norms go for a toss in dog's lavish birthday party worth Rs 7 lakh in Ahmedabad; 3 arrested

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI): After a video from a pet dog's lavish birthday party in Ahmedabad went viral on social media, the Gujarat police arrested three accused for violating COVID-19 norms amid the ongoing pandemic, informed the police on Saturday.

According to the police, an amount of approximately Rs 7 lakhs was spent on the birthday celebrations of the dog named Abby.



"Three accused arrested for allegedly flouting COVID19 norms after a video went viral of Chirag alias Dago Patel celebrating his pet dog's birthday, spending approx Rs 7 lakh, at Madhuvan Green Party Plot in Ahmedabad," Gujarat police said.





The accused have been identified as Abby's owner Chirag, and his two friends -- Urvish Patel and Divyesh Mehria.

Relatives and friends of the family had gathered at the venue and were seen without masks and flouting social distancing norms.

In the viral video, a group of local performers could be seen singing songs and playing instruments, as part of the celebrations. People at the venue could be seen gathering around the stage without paying heed to COVID protocols and the party was a big blow to the safety of the residents.

The venue could be seen all decked up in hues of pink, blue and white. The unique decor had posters of the dog.



In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Gujarat has imposed night curfew and other curbs in major cities, including Ahmedabad.

The state government's order permitted political and social programs, weddings to take place with a maximum 400 person capacity in open and 50 per cent of space capacity in closed venues. (ANI)

