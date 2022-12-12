Gujarat created history under PM Modi's leadership: Sonowal

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 12 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the party's historic win in the Gujarat Assembly polls.

The former Assam chief minister spoke to reporters at the Ahmedabad airport as he reached the city for the oath-taking ceremony of Bhupendra Patel as the next Gujarat Chief Minister.

Sonowal said: "It is certain that India will become the best nation in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and with continued development..., we are moving fast in that very direction."

Taking a dig at the Congress, the BJP leader said: "Congress handled the government in different states and at the Centre for almost 60 years. They could not do anything even after getting the opportunity for such a long time."

Sonowal exuded confidence, as he said: "The BJP government will be formed again in 2024 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of India will now support Prime Minister Narendra Modi only."

Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 pm. (ANI)