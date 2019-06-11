Gujarat delegation visits Andijan to further expand cooperation

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): A delegation from Gujarat consisting of officials from various ministries visited the Andijan region in Uzbekistan where they held talks to further expand cooperation between Andijan and Gujarat.

"On June 10, members of the delegation visited Andijan (Uzbekistan), where they held talks with the leadership of the region and representatives of the private sector. Implementation of joint projects in tourism, agriculture, renewable energy sources, telemedicine, start-up projects was discussed at the meeting. The parties also considered the issue of holding a joint business forum," a press release read.

"It includes officials of the Ministry of Tourism of Gujarat, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Industries Commissionerate, representatives of pharmaceutical, energy, innovation industries, as well as start-up companies studying promising areas for developing mutually beneficial cooperation," the release added.

The Indian delegation visited production facilities and enterprises of free economic zones and became familiar with the economic potential of the region.



Stating the agreements between the Gujarat state and Andijan region and the past associations the press statement read, "It should be noted that Andijan region and Gujarat State are partner regions. The Partnership Agreement between them was signed in October 2018. Since that time, representatives of large companies of Gujarat State visited the Andijan region. During these visits, practical steps were taken to establish joint production in the pharmaceutical industry, agriculture and other sectors of the economy."



Guests will also visit the cities of Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara, where they will get acquainted with the historical and cultural heritage and tourism potential of the country, according to the press release. (ANI)

