Gujarat DGP slams police personnel for harassing vegetable, fruit vendors

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] Mar 31 (ANI): After a video of some police personnel overturning vegetable and fruit-laden carts and forcing the vendors to flee with their possessions surfaced, Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha slammed the insensitive behaviour of the police personnel.

"This kind of behaviour is unacceptable whoever it maybe. You have to be a little sensitive especially with poor who are selling vegetables which is an essential need," said Jha.

A few police personnel in Ahmedabad's Krishnanagar were caught on camera overturning carts laden with vegetables and fruits while forcing the vendors to flee with their possessions.

In the video, one of the cops was seen hitting a cart with his stick and then overturning a cart fully stocked with bananas and watermelons.

Later the same cop overturned a vegetable-laden cart. (ANI)

