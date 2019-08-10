Gujarat: Eight killed after compound wall collapses in Morbi

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): At least eight people were killed after a compound wall collapsed near Umiya Circle, Kandla Bypass, in Morbi on Saturday.

Rescue operations are currently underway. Further details are awaited.

At least 11 people have lost their lives in Gujarat in the last 24 hours as incessant rains wreak havoc in the state, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed on Saturday.

On Friday night, at least four people died after a three-story apartment building in Paragatinagar, Nadiad, collapsed.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Gujarat in the next 24 hours.

Gujarat has been witnessing incessant downpour this season which has led to flood-like situation in several districts of the state. (ANI)