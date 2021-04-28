Gujarat extends night curfew to nine more cities

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 27 (ANI): Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in nine more cities from 8 pm to 6 am.

"Earlier, curfew was imposed in 20 cities, including 8 major cities, from 8 pm to 6 am. Curfew will be imposed to other cities Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhota Udaipur and Veraval - Somnath from 8 pm to 6 am," said the Chief Minister's Office.

The order will come into effect from 28th April and will remain imposed till 5th May 2021.

Besides the curfew, the state government has decided to put additional restrictions in these 29 cities. However, all essential services will continue in these cities during these restrictions. Grocery stores, vegetable shops, fruit shops, medical stores, dairies, bakeries will be allowed.

"All industries, manufacturing units, factories and construction activities to continue in these 29 cities. All medical and paramedical services will remain the same. All restaurants in these 29 cities will be closed only take-away services can be continued," the guidelines read.

Malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, auditoriums, gyms, swimming pools, water parks, public gardens, salons, spas and other amusement activities will be closed in all these 29 cities.

Apart from this, all APMCs will be closed, only APMCs associated with vegetables and fruits can be continued.

"Public access to religious places across the state will be closed. Only administrators and priests will be able to perform puja," it added.

Furthermore, the public bus transport will continue in the entire state with 50 per cent capacity.

A maximum of 50 people at weddings and 20 people at funerals will be allowed.

The Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age from May 1, and the order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 14,240 new COVID-19 cases and 158 deaths on Monday. (ANI)