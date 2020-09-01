Gujarat floods: Low lying areas affected after water released from Narmada dam

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], August 31 (ANI): Several low lying areas of Bharuch have been flooded after 10 lakh cusec water has been released from the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on Monday.

MD Modiya, District Magistrate Bharuch told reporters that 10 lakh cusec water has been released from the Narmada dam (Sardar Sarovar Dam) today.

"It has impacted at least 30 villages near the dam. We have shifted 4,977 people who were affected by the flood-like situation," said Modiya.

The District Magistrate said that currently, the water level of the Golden Bridge is at 32.86 feet.

"We have also kept two NDRF teams on standby, one in Baruch and the other in Ankleshwar," he added.

Several parts of the state have been receiving incessant rainfall in the past few days.

The India Meteorological department Ahmedabad on Monday predicted squally weather very likely to prevail along and off North and South Gujarat coast due to active monsoon conditions. (ANI)

