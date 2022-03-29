Gujarat: Former Congress president's wife alleges she has been thrown out of house by husband

Anand (Gujarat) [India], March 29 (ANI): Former Gujarat pradesh Congress committee president Bharatsinh Solanki's wife Reshma Solanki on Tuesday alleged that she has been receiving threats for her life and has also been a victim of domestic violence.

Reshma Solanki said, "I fled to the United States for some time for my safety as I was receiving threats. When I returned back, I tried to enter the house two-three times but I have been thrown out of the house by him."





Reshma Solanki also alleged, "He is threatening me that if I try to come back to the house, he'll kill me."

She added, "I have received a notice from my husband, due to which me and my family's image has been tarnished. They are spreading rumors about us due to which my parents and siblings are suffering socially."

"Having no other option left, I had to turn to court and have also asked the Superintendent of Police, Anand to give me protection," the wife of the Congress leader added.

Reshma Solanki has denied giving divorce to her husband, and stated, "I am an Indian and will only leave my husband upon my death."

The marital discord between Solanki and his second wife, Reshma, became public when both parties issued notices in newspapers, putting out their side of the story 2021. (ANI)

