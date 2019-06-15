Gujarat: Four sanitation workers die of suffocation in Vadodara

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): At least seven people, including four sanitation workers, died while cleaning a hotel's septic tank at a village here on Friday.

The workers are believed to have suffocated due to poisonous gases to death.

The incident happened at a hotel in Fartikui, a village which is 30 km from Vadodara city.

No arrest has been made so far pertaining to the matter.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

