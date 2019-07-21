Gujarat governor meets Rajnath in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Gujarat governor Acharya Dev Vrat on Sunday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday.

There is no official word on what transpired at the meeting.

It should be noted that Vrat met the Union Minister just days after being appointed as the Governor of Gujarat.

In 2015 he was first appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh. He has been lauded by the people for taking requite steps against social evils, including drug abuse in the state. (ANI)