Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 8 (ANI): In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gujarat government on Friday extended the night curfew in eight cities of the state till November 10.



These cities include Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.

The curfew will be enforced from 12 pm to 6 am.

Earlier on September 14, the state government extended the night curfew in the major cities of Gujarat till September 25. (ANI)