Gujarat govt orders police transfers, including 58 IPS officers

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The government of Gujarat on Saturday issued transfer orders of 74 police officers including 58 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state.

The notification in this regard was issued on August 1 by the Gujarat Home Department.

IPS TS Bisht, who was the Director-General, Civil Defence and Commandant General, Home Guards, Ahmedabad was transferred to the post of Director General of Police, CID (Crime and Railways), Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, IPS Sanjay Srivastava was transferred from Director General of Police, CID (Crime and Railways), Gandhinagar and appointed on the ex-Cadre post of Commissioner of Police in Ahmedabad.

Another IPS Ajay Kumar Tomar was transferred from Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ahmedabad to the cadre post of Commissioner of Police, Surat.

Other officers of different cadres and designations, were shuffled all around the state as well.

The notification reads that the transfers were being made in 'public interest'. (ANI)

