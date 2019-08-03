Heavy downpour led to severe water logging in several parts across several parts in Anand district, Gujarat (Photo/ANI)
Heavy downpour led to severe water logging in several parts across several parts in Anand district, Gujarat (Photo/ANI)

Gujarat: Heavy downpour leads to massive water logging in Anand district

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:01 IST

Khambat (Gujarat) [India], August 3 (ANI): Water-logging followed by incessant downpour has thrown the life of residents out of gear in Anand district, Khambat situated in Gujarat.
Due to heavy downpour, Anand district recorded 15 mm of rainfall within 10 hours on Saturday.
Several parts of the districts including Jahangirpur, Rabariwad, Sagar Society, Mochiwad and Baba Bajisha were inundated with water followed by massive rains.
Various market areas in the region were also deluged in water and locals had to wade through knee-deep water.
The district collector arrived at the waterlogged areas and directed the locals to vacate the affected areas.
Rains were so relentless that children in few areas had to struggle to wade through shoulder-deep water.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's Vadodara was massively hit by waterlogging and flood in several parts across the city, following a heavy downpour since last few days.
In a sigh of relief, District Magistrate Shalini Agarwal on Friday said that the floodwater which had entered Vadodara city is receding.
"Water level in Vishwamitri River is going down since today morning and the water is also receding from the cities. We have opened bridges for vehicular traffic. Electricity, water supply is being restored while health and cleanliness campaigns are being taken up," Agarwal told ANI.
Several people lost their lives after incessant rains in the region swelled the water level in the river causing it to burst into cities.
"There were four deaths due to wall collapse and two due to rainfall. National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams are deployed for evacuation," Agarwal added.
District Magistrate also mentioned that several crocodiles, which had ventured into the cities due to flood, were rescued.
"Four were rescued today and two were rescued yesterday," she said.
Rescue and evacuation operations were undertaken on a large scale in the cities, in which several incidents of bravery came to light.
One sub-inspector Govind Chawla risked his life to rescue a 1.5-year-old girl from the flood in Devipura area here on Thursday.
"The commissioner had ordered to evacuate people from low lying areas. We were in the area to rescue around 50 people who were stuck in floods. There I saw an infant. It was difficult as she could not hold me, so I carried her out of the water on my head using a plastic tub." Chawla said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:01 IST

UP: Mortal remains of Sepoy Rambir reach his native village Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Mortal remains of Sepoy Rambir who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Shopian, reached his native village, Mathura on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:55 IST

'Indian Army ensures that only Pak military and terrorist are...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday said it ensures that only the Pakistani Army and terrorists are targeted during the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:51 IST

Andhra: Govt announces flood relief to 32 habitations in...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): The government of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday announced flood relief to 32 habitations in Devipatnam Mandal of East Godavari district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:51 IST

Civil Aviation Ministry advises airlines to rein in surging...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday advised airlines to rein in the surging airfare, for pilgrims returning from the Amarnath Yatra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:50 IST

AP, Telangana students leaving NIT Srinagar campus, returning home

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, studying at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, have started leaving the campus at the direction of the college administration after the Jammu and Kashmir government advised Amarnath Yatris and to

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:39 IST

Centre is lying on J-K situation, says Cong leader Digvijaya Singh

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh on Saturday said that the Modi government is lying with regard to terrorism threat in Jammu and Kashmir and said the Centre is planning to take some big action.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:39 IST

Odisha govt sanctions creation of 2000 LTRMO post

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Odisha Government on Saturday sanctioned the creation of 2,000 new Leave Training Reserve Medical Officers (LTRMO) posts to fill up doctors vacancy in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:33 IST

Questioning EVMs is like student blaming pen for failing in...

Bhandara (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Taking a dig at opposition parties for questioning EVMs, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday linked them to a student blaming his pen for failing in an exam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:23 IST

'Lagawelu Jab Lipstick' singer booked for threatening, making...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Saturday registered a case against a famed Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh on a complaint moved by an actress.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:19 IST

Kerala Police records arrest of Sreeram Venkitaraman in...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Kerala Police on Saturday recorded the arrest of IAS officer Sreeram Venkitaraman in connection with the death of KM Basheer, Trivandrum bureau chief of Siraaj daily.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:18 IST

BJP's 'Abhyas Varg': With top leadership in audience, three BJP...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Three BJP lawmakers on Saturday narrated their success stories in the two-days 'Abhyas Varga' training programme conducted by the party for all the parliamentarians.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:06 IST

Defence Minister emphasises on indigenous development of...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that there was a need to develop Hypersonic missile technologies in the country for the Indian Armed Forces.

Read More
iocl