Gujarat: IAF rescues 13 people stranded in floodwaters in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Two Indian Air Force helicopters rescued 13 people stranded in floodwaters in Lahura and Kosadi villages of Mangarol here on Monday.

The IAF had also rescued several people from flood-affected areas in Navsari on Sunday.

The water level has increased in several rivers causing it to burst into cities creating a flood-like situation across several districts of the state.

The NDRF and local police have been carrying out rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of the state. (ANI)

