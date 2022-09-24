Gujarat illustrates environment-friendly development: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Ekta Nagar (Gujarat) [India], September 24 (ANI): Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, while addressing the two-day National Conference of Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), said that Gujarat is an example of development in consonance with the environment.

The Union Minister said, "It is a matter of pride that this conference is being held on the pious land of the creator of EK Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. The Minister further stated that Gujarat is an example of development in consonance with the environment."

The conference was held on September 23-24 at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

The Union Minister said that the conference had overwhelming participation from 33 States across India.

He said that the State Ministers of Forest, Environment and Climate, the Secretaries and Chairman of Pollution Control Boards, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the Directors of 17 institutions under MoEFCC and other invited dignitaries, researchers, technical experts and officials of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change also overwhelmingly participated at the event.

The Union Minister talked about all the discussions and sessions that took place during the two-day conference.

"PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the two-day conference on September 23. The sessions began with a discussion on Mission Life, Circular Economy, Ease of Doing Business and Pro-environment development. This was followed with a discussion on National Plan on Climate Change, where States put their views and suggestions," the Union Minister said.



"Parameswaran Iyer, CEO of NITI Aayog talked about Mission LiFE which is a global mission. The second session was on Plastic Management, in which the state representatives gave their views and collective suggestions on tackling plastic pollution and waste management. The third session was regarding PARIVESH portal wherein four different types of clearances; environment, wildlife, forest and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) were discussed," the Union Minister further said.

The Minister said that on September 24, three parallel sessions took place on Biodiversity, Wildlife Management and Wetland Conservation.

"The issue of Air pollution was also discussed in the parallel session where 17 institutes and their scientific activities, coordination and cooperation were deliberated. The discussion was also held on different projects with Directors of 17 institutes under the Ministry. The role of agro-forestry in employment generation and huge potential for an increase in farmer income was highlighted," the Union Minister said.

During his address, the Union Minister informed that MoEFCC is bringing an upgraded model of the PARIVESH portal and regarding which a presentation was made, and it was discussed by all the dignitaries who gave their constructive views.

The Minister also stated that in the 75th year of independence of India, 75 wetlands of India got the status of RAMSAR sites, this includes Khijadia in Jamnagar district, Gujarat.

The BJP leader said that during the concluding session all the delegates took the pledge on three points.

"First, on Environment-friendly lifestyle Mission given by our Prime Minister, all state government and centre will work together to promote and propagate Mission LiFE. Second, Wildlife and its conservation and green cover related NDC target to be achieved by all the States. Third, in agro-forestry, the States and Centre resolved to promote the production and development of agro-forestry products, and through this increase employment opportunities and income for the local communities and tribal population," the Union Minister said.

The Minister also informed that the sessions were not just technical, but also motivational and inspirational where Sri Sri Ravi Shankar took the meditation sessions.

The Minister concluded by stating that everybody got an opportunity to see the world's tallest statue and Gujarat's cultural and traditional folk dances. He also conveyed heartfelt thanks to the Ministers of Gujarat, the Secretaries, and other Officers who participated in the conference. (ANI)

