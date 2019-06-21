Gujarat: Indian Army troops perform yoga in Bhuj

Gujarat [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Indian Army troops along with their family members performed yoga on a river bank in Bhuj on Friday.

The striking yogic poses have now become a norm amongst the defence personnel in India. Several departments of the defence have taken part in yoga in the run-up to the fifth international yoga day.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been designated as the Nodal Force to coordinate with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to conduct yoga demonstration at Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad on the occasion of 5th International Yoga Day today.

"345 units and 74 Formations of CISF, which includes eight training institutions, 12 reserve battalions, zonal, sector and force headquarters across the length and breadth of the country are ready to celebrate the 5th International Day of Yoga on 21st June, 2019 with great fervor," CISF Public Relations Officer (PRO) said in a statement.

Over 1000 CISF and CAPF personnel will participate in the Yoga Day demonstrations in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Indian Navy personnel performed yoga at Kamat beach near the Karwar Naval Base on Thursday.

BSF camps of Delhi, Odisha, Assam have all partaken in these yogic poses and now the Indian Navy has also joined the team of these yoga performing defence personnel.

The theme of 5th International Yoga Day 2019 is "Climate Action".

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi.

The proposal of yoga day was pushed by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first year of his tenure and also suggested at the United Nations General Assembly where he expressed his interest to mark June 21 as international yoga day. (ANI)