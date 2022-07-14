Gujarat: Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 women, 1 child trapped in floods

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Coast Guard on Thursday rescued two women and a child trapped in the Toran village of Navsari after heavy rainfall.

Many parts of Gujarat have been facing incessant rainfall which has caused a flood-like situation in the area.

According to ICG, the women and the child were immediately taken into the aircraft and evacuated to a safe location.



Earlier on Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the flood-affected areas of Navsari and met the victims.

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured all possible help to Gujarat Chief Minister Patel as heavy rains caused flood-like situations in the state's various areas.



Gujarat administration, State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in providing quick help to the affected people, the Home Minister further said.

The Meteorological department said that Gujarat's situation is due to flash floods. The state received 18 inches of rainfall in just four hours. People are now struggling to procure even essential items. (ANI)

