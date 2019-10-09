Gujarat: Inquiry ordered into ambulance delay leading to death of CM's relative

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Principal Secretary, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday ordered an inquiry in a case where a late ambulance caused the death of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's cousin brother on October 4.

The 108 ambulance reached 41 minutes late, leading to the death of Rupani's cousin Anil Sanghvi.

The Rajkot Collector, Remya Mohan is now investigating the matter.

"On the basis of preliminary information, the ambulance reached late at the destination because of the wrong landmark fed into the system. A call was made on 108 but the landmark that was fed was Modi School. The actual location was near Vijay Modi School. The ambulance went to Iswariya village near Rajkot where Modi School is situated and this caused the delay in reaching the destination," Mohan said.

The Rajkot collector also clarified that the ambulance left within six minutes after a call was received and they called as many as 13 times for the proper address but the landline phone was constantly engaged which caused further delay.

The final investigation report will be filed shortly. (ANI)

