Gujarat likely to witness light rainfall for next two days

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 16 (ANI): Gujarat is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at scattered places for the next two days, according to Meteorological Department, Ahmedabad.

Jayanta Sarkar, Director, Meteorological Department, Ahmedabad said, "Light to moderate rainfall expected at scattered places in Gujarat region and Saurashtra Kutch on June 16, 17 and 18."

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain for the next four days in Ahmadabad with maximum and minimum temperature hovering around 36 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius respectively, while rain or thundershowers have been predicted for June 21 and 22. (ANI)

