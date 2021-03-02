Gujarat local body polls: BJP leading 1,636 seats, Congress on 625

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 1,636 seats, Congress on 625 and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on 16 seats as the counting of votes for Gujarat local body election is underway.

As per the latest trends till 2 pm, out of 4,772 seats in 231 taluka panchayats in the state, the Independents are leading on 51 seats, BSP on 5 and others in 6 constituencies.

Out of 980 seats in 31 district panchayats, BJP is leading on 382 seats, Congress on 84. BSP, AAP, Independents and other are leading on one seat seach.



In municipalities, BJP is leading on 1,182 seats, Congress on 214, Independents on 73, AAP on 2, BSP on 2 and others on 10.

Polling in 31 district panchayats, 231 taluka panchayats and 81 municipalities of Gujarat and by-elections of 23 municipalities and 3 taluka panchayats were held on Sunday.

The average turnout in taluka panchayats was 66.84 per cent.

Out of 4,715 seats in 231 taluka panchayats in 2015, Congress got 2555, BJP got 2019 and 141 others.

In 2015, due to the Patidar movement, the BJP's tally was hit. In 4,715 seats of 231 taluka panchayats, 111 seats of BJP, 5 seats of Congress and 1 seat of others have been declared uncontested. (ANI)

