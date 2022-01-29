Gujarat logs 11,794 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 29 (ANI): Gujarat reported 11,794 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, informed the State health department on Saturday.



With this, the total number of active cases in the state has gone up to 98,021.

A total of 33 people have succumbed to coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative death toll to 10,408 in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the state has also recorded 21,655 recoveries on Saturday. As many as 10,36,156 people have been recovered from COVID-19 disease in the state so far. (ANI)

